ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Uttam condemns allegations by BJP legislative party leader 

Published - May 22, 2024 04:55 am IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

Uttam Kumar Reddy

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly refuted allegations made by Nirmal MLA and BJP legislative party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy. The BJPLP leader accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its promises and engaging in extensive corruption.  

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy dismissed these claims as baseless and unfounded, suggesting that Maheshwar Reddy was trying to hog the limelight through such baseless accusations.  He flayed Maheshwar Reddy’s understanding of the Congress government’s rule, stressing that it has delivered excellent governance within its first 100 days. He asserted that the government had ‘not collected any taxes’ or engaged in corrupt practices. The Minister added that he would address all the allegations in detail upon his return from a family visit to the Tirumala temple on Wednesday. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US