Minister Uttam condemns allegations by BJP legislative party leader 

Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has strongly refuted allegations made by Nirmal MLA and BJP legislative party leader Alleti Maheshwar Reddy. The BJPLP leader accused the Congress government of failing to fulfil its promises and engaging in extensive corruption.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy dismissed these claims as baseless and unfounded, suggesting that Maheshwar Reddy was trying to hog the limelight through such baseless accusations. He flayed Maheshwar Reddy’s understanding of the Congress government’s rule, stressing that it has delivered excellent governance within its first 100 days. He asserted that the government had ‘not collected any taxes’ or engaged in corrupt practices. The Minister added that he would address all the allegations in detail upon his return from a family visit to the Tirumala temple on Wednesday.

