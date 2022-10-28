Minister urges youth to take active part in making India a $30 trillion economy

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal delivers Shri Hariprasad G Badruka First Memorial Lecture

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal urged the youth of the country to take active part in the government’s vision of making India a $30 trillion economy in the coming 25 years.

Delivering the Shri Hariprasad G Badruka First Memorial Lecture at Badruka College campus in Kacheguda on Friday, Mr. Goyal said during the previous three to four years, the country has been laying foundation for the coming 25 years.

Painting a very bright picture of the country’s economy, Mr. Goyal sought to invoke the five commitments enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on the occasion of 75 years of Indian Independence, and said the first commitment was to make India a developed nation by 2047. Though the 25 year period is a short period, the youth has the power of taking the country there, he said.

Till 2014, the country was lagging behind on several fronts, Mr. Goyal claimed. Three crore families did not have basic minimum facilities such as electricity, and 50% of them did not have toilets nor cooking gas, which was an unacceptable situation for a country which had the history of providing 25% of the world’s GDP once upon a time.

Three crore people who did not have a pucca home will have homes soon, he said. Every home has gas and power, and gigantic strides have been made in communication field, with 5G being rolled out across the country.

Mr.Goyal also mentioned Swachh Bharat Mission, Jal Jeevan Mission, and rations distributed to 80 crore Indians through the 28 months of COVID-19, and continuing, as the foundational measures to prepare the country to become self-reliant, and engage with the world from a position of strength.

The world’s leading industries are vying to set up their manufacturing facilities here towards realisation of Make in India goals, and the Defence industry is going to transform from being an importer to an exporter. During the last 30 years, Indian economy has grown 11.8 times, and the world is looking to India as the engine of economic growth.

“India is poised for a very bright future,” Mr. Goyal affirmed, and said mindset of the nation has changed irreversibly with rising self-confidence. He asked the youth to “script their own blockbusters” and enter public life too.