ADVERTISEMENT

Minister urges SIT to act tough against accused

March 16, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Accuses BJP of making politically motivated allegations

The Hindu Bureau

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) act tough against those involved in the paper leak case of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Speaking to reporters at party office here on Thursday, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said that the BJP had been making politically motivated allegations and Rajashekara Reddy of Jagtial, a BJP activist, was one of the accused in the case. “We suspect a conspiracy angle in this case,” he said, adding that the government was committed to filling all the vacant posts with total transparency by making everything online.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US