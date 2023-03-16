Minister urges SIT to act tough against accused

March 16, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav demanded that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) act tough against those involved in the paper leak case of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

Speaking to reporters at party office here on Thursday, Mr. Srinivas Yadav said that the BJP had been making politically motivated allegations and Rajashekara Reddy of Jagtial, a BJP activist, was one of the accused in the case. “We suspect a conspiracy angle in this case,” he said, adding that the government was committed to filling all the vacant posts with total transparency by making everything online.