Minister urges farmers to buy cotton seed from authorised dealers only

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao has stated that a total of 84,43,474 packets of cotton seeds, each weighing 450 grams, are placed in districts and farmers have already purchased 25,10,430 packets.

In an interaction with the authorities of Agriculture Department on Monday, he said various parts of the State were witnessing pre-monsoon rains for the last three days and the meteorological department had forecast the onset of monsoon in another 3-4 days. He instructed the authorities to ensure supply of green manure, cotton and other crops seed in required quantities.

He told the authorities to review the company-wise supply of seed to the State and follow it up with the companies to ensure that the remaining stocks reached the State in the next 3-4 days. The Minister said farmers had purchased 84,412 quintals of green manure seed against the availability of 97,109 quintals as on June 3. By the same date last year, they had purchased 37,960 quintals.

He appealed to farmers to purchase cotton seed only from authorised dealers as sufficient quantities were made available and not to procure them from private persons.

It had come to the notice of that government that farmers in some districts bordering neighbouring States were purchasing green manure seed in large quantities and moving them to those States and action would be taken against persons involved in it.

He also stated that cases were registered against 33 persons for selling cotton seed without permission and 118.29 quintals of seed worth over ₹2 crore was seized from their possession. Cases were registered against two dealers on the charges of black-marketing the seed.

