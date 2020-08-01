Telangana

Minister unveils documentary on Sircilla

Produced by State president of International Vaish Federation

Minister for Language and Culture V. Srinivas Goud unveiled a documentary — The Rise of Sircilla — prepared by State president of International Vaish Federation (IVF) Uppala Srinivas Gupta here on Saturday.

The documentary portrays the development of Sircilla constituency during the last six years and the way its legislator and Minister K.T. Rama Rao pushed the progress of the constituency. The documentary is directed by Poornachander.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Whip Balka Suman, Mahabubabad MP M. Kavitha, several legislators and leaders of the party attended the event.

