Minister unhappy with students’ capabilities

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao expressed his serious displeasure over the poor performance of students at the Zilla Parishad High School located at Kandi mandal headquarters.

The Minister was here to participate in the review meeting on second phase of Palle Pragathi programme at Sangareddy on Saturday. He made a surprise to the ZP High School and interacted with Class X students and asked questions and to his dismay they failed to answer them.

What upset the Minister was that the students could not remember number tables. He pulled up the teachers concerned and asked them how they expected these students to get through annual examinations.

“These students failed to even to write their names in Telugu. How can they compete in the world?” he asked the teachers.

Later in the day, the Minister examined the ongoing construction of party office building and instructed the party officials to speed up the work.