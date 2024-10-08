Minister Tummala stresses need to revitalize agriculture, handloom and allied corporations 

Minister of Agriculture and Handlooms and Textiles Tummala Nageswara Rao urged chairpersons and Managing Directors of corporations under his ministry to work diligently to restore them to their former glory and assured them of the government’s support in their efforts to uplift farmers and weavers across the State.

He directed the MD of the Telangana State Agro Industries Development Corporation (TS-Agros) to prepare proposals to set up Rythu Seva Kendras.

He conducted a review meeting with chairpersons and managing directors of agriculture, handloom and various allied corporations at the Secretariat on Tuesday. On the occasion, he also launched the Quixy software, developed to digitise the operations of the Telangana State Warehousing Corporation. This software is expected to streamline warehouse management and will gradually be expanded to other corporations within the agriculture and handloom sectors.

During the meeting, the managing director of the Telangana State Handloom Weaver Cooperative Society Limited, Shailaja Ramaiyer, reported that TSCO secured contracts worth ₹234.80 crore from ten government departments to supply uniforms and bedding materials for the fiscal year 2024-25. She added, “TSCO has also embraced innovation through initiatives like e-commerce platforms and the ‘Cheneta Lakshmi’ program, which has generated sales of ₹2.3 crore.”

In response, the Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of weavers and suggested promoting programs such as ‘Cheneta Lakshmi’ and e-commerce to boost sales. He also advised TSCO to focus on quality production and designs driven by market demand.

Managing director of the Telangana Warehousing Corporation, Lakshmi, provided an overview of the corporation’s current storage capacity and stock levels. She discussed plans to fully utilise storage facilities, modernise existing warehouses and establish cold storage facilities. She emphasised that an integrated system with Markfed and the Marketing department would optimise warehouse usage, reduce transportation costs and alleviate financial burden.

“Several changes were proposed for the Quixy software, including the use of AI technology to monitor warehouse conditions such as temperature and humidity, as well as to capture vehicle details for better tracking and management,” she noted. Meanwhile, Minister Rao directed TS Oilfed to expedite the construction of the oil palm factory at Siddipet, with the goal of operationalizing it by August next year.