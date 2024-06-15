Minister takes stock of seed, other inputs supply for Kharif

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao has stated that seeds of all crops, fertilizer and green manure seeds have been made available to farmers in higher quantities compared to last year and enquired with the authorities whether the assured quantities were supplied by the seed companies.

Director of Agriculture B. Gopi and Managing Director of the Telangana Seeds Development Corporation M. Haritha explained to the Minister that 1,09,937 quintals of seed of various crops worth ₹61.15 crore were supplied to farmers already and if required more seeds would be ordered and supplied. Fertilizer required for June and July was also being positioned.

On cotton seeds, they stated that against 64,34,215 packets made available by June 15 last year, 1,02,45,888 packets were kept ready for sale this year and farmers had already purchased 62 lakh packets. They stated that 7,97,194 tonnes of urea, 75,278 tonnes of DAP, 4,27,057 complex and 26,396 tonnes of muriate of potash was positioned so far.

The Minister instructed Director of Horticulture K. Ashok Reddy to grow fruit and flower nurseries in sufficient numbers and supply them to farmers at low cost. Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, HACA in-charge Managing Director M. Satya Sarada Devi, Agros MD K. Ramulu, Warehousing Corporation MD G. Jitender Reddy and Markfed MD P. Satyanarayana Reddy participated in the meeting.

In another meeting, the Minister asked micro irrigation companies to supply drip and sprinkler implements immediately after sanction and assured them of releasing payments timely. He informed the companies that dues amounting to ₹97 crore was pending from the government since 2022.