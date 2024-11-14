Minister Sukanta Majumdar praises IIT-Hyderabad’s achievements

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday visited Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) and lauded the achievements of the institute and its rise in rankings on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

“Rising consistently in NIRF rankings, with a robust academic and research environment and impressive placement records, IIT-Hyderabad has established itself as a premier name in engineering and technology. With a focus on holistic education, research excellence and societal impact, it stands as one of India’s most innovative and future-ready institutions,” a press release quoted him as saying. He pointed out that the institute has also left a social impact by means of its outreach programmes, and initiatives such as Bold Unique Idea Led Development programme, which support student innovators.

He pointed out that the JICA Friendship Project has played a key role in setting up state-of-the-art labs, academic programmes and research facilities.

Mr. Majumdar visited the Knowledge Resource Centre (Library) and Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institute (SATHI) Centre, as well as Technology Innovation Hub on Autonomous Navigation (TiHAN), India’s first autonomous vehicle testing facility. He also inaugurated the Kalpana Chawla Hostel Block.

Medak parliamentarian M. Raghunandan Rao expressed confidence that the IIT-H, given the leaps it has been making, would become an institute that would play a pivotal role for the Viksit Bharat goal.

