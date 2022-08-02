Telangana

Minister stops to help couple caught in road accident

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 01:23 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 01:24 IST

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao came to the rescue of a couple who met with an accident at Kulcharam in Medak district on Monday.

According to sources, one Bal Reddy of Banswada in Nizamabad district was proceeding towards Hyderabad along with his wife when his car tyre burst and the vehicle overturned. They were fortunate to escape unhurt as the car’s air bags opened.

Mr Harish Rao, who was passing through that stretch, stopped at the accident spot and spoke a few words of comfort to the couple, who were taken out of the car by police. He instructed the police to make arrangements to shift the two to their village.

