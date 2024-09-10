Minister Seethakka urges increased Central government funding for welfare schemes

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) has called on the Central government to increase funding for welfare schemes in light of the rising cost of living. Participating in the two-day national review conference ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Agra, organized by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on Tuesday, Ms. Seethakka expressed concern over the lack of adjustments in Central schemes despite inflation.

She highlighted the stagnation in monthly pensions for the elderly, widows and the disabled, noting that there had been no increase for over a decade. Ms. Seethakka pointed out that many schemes aimed at supporting the poor had faced budget cuts, exacerbating the difficulties of marginalized communities. She also emphasized the Telangana government’s efforts to address the needs of the poor and marginalized and mentioned its initiatives to combat drug abuse through awareness programmes, anti-narcotics committees and youth outreach campaigns. She also appealed for the restoration of full benefits under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana’, which has been limited to one child, leaving many poor women and children vulnerable to malnutrition.

Ms. Seethakka further requested that the Central government issue new ration cards, citing the increase in family sizes over the years. She also advocated for the introduction of a breakfast scheme in government schools similar to mid-day meal scheme to help underprivileged students focus better on their studies.

In addition, the Minister urged the Centre to increase financial aid for housing under the PM Awas Yojana and called for the establishment of fast-track courts to address the growing cases of violence against Dalits, particularly women. Ms. Seethakka also suggested that the successful model of Mulugu’s ‘container hospital’ be replicated across the country to benefit indigenous communities. The container hospital has separate rooms for nurses and health officials. It also features a small lab as well as providing delivery facilities for pregnant women.