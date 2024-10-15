GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister Seethakka receives grievances from public at Gandhi Bhavan, promises swift action

Updated - October 15, 2024 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) attended the ‘direct interaction between ministers, party workers and the public’ (face to face with minister), at Gandhi Bhavan here on Tuesday. During the event, she called various District Collectors and senior officials from departments such as Panchayat Raj, Rural Development and Women and Child Welfare on phone to address public concerns.

While interacting with the public and receiving applications, she patiently listened to grievances from citizens. The event saw a significant number of petitions from the public, raising a range of issues, including land disputes, employment concerns and allegations of irregularities during the previous regime.

She instructed her staff to expedite the processing of petitions, assuring that appropriate action would be taken in accordance with the law. Minister Seethakka also reiterated her commitment to resolving public issues within the legal framework, ensuring that no legitimate concern would go unheard.

Key concerns raised by petitioners included land grabbing, requests for the establishment of new Anganwadi centres, demands for opportunities for Congress workers in Indiramma Committees, pleas for government jobs, and others.

One significant issue highlighted was the demand for teaching jobs for 1998 DSC batch candidates and the immediate removal of corrupt government officials. Petitioners also called for justice for those attacked during the previous BRS regime and recognition for Telangana activists.

A total of 160 petitions were received during the session, including 35 applications from District Collectors, 41 from the Panchayat Raj Department and 29 related to Indiramma housing/ double bedroom scheme. Additionally, 48 applications were submitted to other ministers.

Published - October 15, 2024 06:43 pm IST

