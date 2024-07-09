Minister Seethakka inaugurates Indira Mahila Shakti canteen in Mulugu

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) announced that the State Government would ensure ₹20,000 crore in loans to self-help groups (SHGs) through bank linkage this year to encourage women entrepreneurs. She inaugurated an Indira Mahila Shakti canteen on the premises of the collectorate complex in Mulugu on July 9.

Speaking on the occasion, she stated that a total of four such canteens would be established in the district. “While one has been inaugurated here [Mulugu], the other three will be set up at the ITDA office in Eturnagaram, Area Hospital in Mulugu, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site Ramappa Temple in Palampet village,” she said.

The Minister added that Mee-Seva centres, event management firms, dairy farms, solar units, and other business ventures would also be run by the SHGs soon.

Meanwhile, she also distributed two-wheelers and wheelchairs to the differently-abled people on the occasion.

Mahabubabad MP Porika Balram Naik, District Collector T.S. Divakara, Additional Collector P. Srija, and others were present.