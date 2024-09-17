Minister Seethakka inaugurates first container school in Mulugu district of Telangana

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) inaugurated the State’s first ‘container school’ at Bangarupalli, a remote hamlet under the Kanthanapally Gram Panchayat in Kannaigudem mandal, in the district, on Tuesday. The pioneering move aims to address the infrastructural challenges faced by educational institutions in forest regions and marks a significant step towards ensuring access to quality education for tribal children.

The government has committed itself to setting up similar schools in two or three other locations where construction of permanent buildings is not possible. Speaking at the event, Minister Seethakka noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s regulations prevent the construction of permanent buildings for government schools in forest areas in the wild life sanctuaries. In response to this challenge, the government has opted for container-based schools to provide educational facilities in these regions, she added.

“The previous government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had left the education system in disarray, leading to the closure of hundreds of government schools. We are committed to reversing this trend by improving the education system,” Seethakka said. She added that new welfare schemes, as pledged by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, are being introduced to ensure that they reach the deserving beneficiaries.

Mahabubabad MP Porika Balram Naik, MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy, District Collector T.S. Divakara, OSD Gite Mahesh Babasaheb, Eturnagaram ASP Shivam Upadhyaya, RDO K. Satyapal Reddy and others were present.

