ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Seethakka inaugurates first container school in Mulugu district of Telangana

Published - September 17, 2024 07:26 pm IST - MULUGU

The government is planning to set up similar schools in two or three other locations where construction of permanent buildings is not possible, the Minister said

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) interacting with the students after inaugurating the container school in Mulugu district of Telangana on Tuesday (September 17).

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) inaugurated the State’s first ‘container school’ at Bangarupalli, a remote hamlet under the Kanthanapally Gram Panchayat in Kannaigudem mandal, in the district, on Tuesday. The pioneering move aims to address the infrastructural challenges faced by educational institutions in forest regions and marks a significant step towards ensuring access to quality education for tribal children.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has committed itself to setting up similar schools in two or three other locations where construction of permanent buildings is not possible. Speaking at the event, Minister Seethakka noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s regulations prevent the construction of permanent buildings for government schools in forest areas in the wild life sanctuaries. In response to this challenge, the government has opted for container-based schools to provide educational facilities in these regions, she added.

“The previous government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had left the education system in disarray, leading to the closure of hundreds of government schools. We are committed to reversing this trend by improving the education system,” Seethakka said. She added that new welfare schemes, as pledged by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, are being introduced to ensure that they reach the deserving beneficiaries.

Mahabubabad MP Porika Balram Naik, MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy, District Collector T.S. Divakara, OSD Gite Mahesh Babasaheb, Eturnagaram ASP Shivam Upadhyaya, RDO K. Satyapal Reddy and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US