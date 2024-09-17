GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister Seethakka inaugurates first container school in Mulugu district of Telangana

The government is planning to set up similar schools in two or three other locations where construction of permanent buildings is not possible, the Minister said

Published - September 17, 2024 07:26 pm IST - MULUGU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) interacting with the students after inaugurating the container school in Mulugu district of Telangana on Tuesday (September 17).

Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) interacting with the students after inaugurating the container school in Mulugu district of Telangana on Tuesday (September 17).

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) inaugurated the State’s first ‘container school’ at Bangarupalli, a remote hamlet under the Kanthanapally Gram Panchayat in Kannaigudem mandal, in the district, on Tuesday. The pioneering move aims to address the infrastructural challenges faced by educational institutions in forest regions and marks a significant step towards ensuring access to quality education for tribal children.

The government has committed itself to setting up similar schools in two or three other locations where construction of permanent buildings is not possible. Speaking at the event, Minister Seethakka noted that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)’s regulations prevent the construction of permanent buildings for government schools in forest areas in the wild life sanctuaries. In response to this challenge, the government has opted for container-based schools to provide educational facilities in these regions, she added.

“The previous government led by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had left the education system in disarray, leading to the closure of hundreds of government schools. We are committed to reversing this trend by improving the education system,” Seethakka said. She added that new welfare schemes, as pledged by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, are being introduced to ensure that they reach the deserving beneficiaries.

Mahabubabad MP Porika Balram Naik, MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy, District Collector T.S. Divakara, OSD Gite Mahesh Babasaheb, Eturnagaram ASP Shivam Upadhyaya, RDO K. Satyapal Reddy and others were present.

Published - September 17, 2024 07:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.