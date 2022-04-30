Minister reviews progress of Palle, Pattana Pragathi

Gram panchayats can generate income by turning waste into fertilizer, says Jagadish Reddy

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy, reviewing the implementation of Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi on Saturday, stressed the importance of utilising waste generated at the household and village level.

He suggested that gram panchayats could generate income for themselves by turning wet and dry waste into organic fertilizer and compost.

Discussing with officials at the Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri Collectorate on Saturday, he said tractors already provided by the government should be used optimally to segregate waste at the source point, which would further make the procedures easy.

He also instructed officials for initiating arrangements to make Haritha Haram this year a continuing success. The State government has fixed the target of planting 19.5 crore saplings for the year, he said.

He reminded that tractors and tankers allotted to each gram panchayat must be used to ensure water supply for survival of the plants.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy, Alair legislator G. Sunitha, ZP Chairman A. Sandeep Reddy and MLC A. Krishna Reddy were present at the review.