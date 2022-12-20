Minister reviews pollution related issues

December 20, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Environment & Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy informed that a total 12 stone crusher units which have been causing air pollution in the environs of Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs have been seized by the State Pollution Control Board.

Addressing a review meeting on Tuesday, about establishment of STPs, and CETPs, and control and prevention of water, air and sound pollution, and other issues, Mr. Indrakaran Reddy said action was also taken against 10 industries which were polluting water sources, by dumping chemical waste into them.

He directed the PCB officials to ensure establishment of STPs for sewage treatment and Common Effluent Treatment Plants in industrial areas for treating chemical waste, to emulate the international standards. He asked them not to hesitate to shut down the polluting industries.

Special Chief Secretary Rajat Kumar, and other officials attended the meeting.

