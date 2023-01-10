Minister reviews arrangements for Kanti Velugu

January 10, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav asked the GHMC authorities to identify locations for conducting the eye screening camps as part of the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme of the State government in the city.

At a preparatory meeting in GHMC headquarters on Tuesday, Mr. Srinivas Yadav directed the officials to choose locations such as community halls, multipurpose function halls, municipal grounds and other government buildings for organising the camps.

He asked them to ensure furniture, electricity and toilets at the venues, keeping in view the comfort of senior citizens who may visit the camps in large numbers.

The camps are scheduled to be conducted on 100 working days between January 18 and June 30, both days inclusive. Each camp will have a team consisting of 10 persons, including a general physician, an ophthalmologist, a pharmacist, and an ASHA worker. In the first phase of Kanti Velugu programme, a total 827 teams were organised, while this time around 1,500 teams will conduct the screening. Vehicles will be organised to bring the teams to the camp site each day. A total 115 camps will be held in the 91 wards within the purview of GHMC, a statement informed.

Mr. Srinivas Yadav asked the Health officials to take measures so that those who need surgeries may be referred to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, LV Prasad Eye Institute or the hospitals run by charities such as Lions Club and Red Cross. He directed them to ensure that all the required medicines are kept ready at the camps.

The programme should be given wide publicity, and special meetings should be conducted with the corporators, colony and basti committees, public representatives and officials.

Minister for Home Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha, and legislators from the city attended the meeting, aside from the GHMC and district higher officials.

