Minister responds to NRI’s appeal

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has asked the NRI affairs section of the government to ensure the safe return of Maneti Manoj, a native of Balkonda mandal in Nizamabad district, from Kuwait.

The Minister responded to a social media post by Manoj, who sought help saying that he was cheated by the agent while being sent to Kuwait. Instead of the company for which the visa was issued. Manoj is being forced to do menial jobs. Manoj said he was not even being given proper food.

Mr. Reddy also asked the NRIs in Kuwait, Muralidhar Reddy and Vinay to follow up and extend their help to Manoj.

