Minister requests for issuing G.O. promoting Excise officers

Cites The Hindu report in note addressed to Special Chief Secretary

Taking cognizance of news reports on long delays in granting promotions to officers in the Telangana Prohibition and Excise department, Minister of the department V. Srinivas Goud has requested Special Chief Secretary (Commercial Tax and Excise) to issue a Government Order (G.O.) within 24 hours effecting promotions to all of the eligible officers as approved in the Department Promotion Committee (DPC).

It was reported in these columns that there is deep discontent among several officers in the department over the delays in granting promotions. Pointing out a G.O. issued on May 6, 2021 granting promotion for only 12 people, sources questioned why others were not promoted though many seniors have been waiting for it.

Highly placed sources told The Hindu that the Minister cited the report published in these columns in the note addressed to the Special Chief Secretary on Sunday.

Mr Srinivas in the letter said that DPC was conducted on January 18, 2021 for effecting promotions to officials in the department in cadres of additional commissioner, joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners, assistant commissioners and Excise superintendents.

“Only 12 officers were promoted in the cadre of deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, and DPEO (Excise Superintendent) gave postings, and other officers who were approved in the DPC were not promoted nor given postings till date,” the Prohibition and Excise Minister said in the letter.

It was learnt the Minister enquired about reasons for the delay in granting promotions though the DPC approved it for all eligible officers in the Excise department on January 18, 2021.

The Minister also said that he approved a file on November 7, 2019, to issue postings to the officers reported from Andhra Pradesh to Telangana, and that the postings are pending since November 2019. Citing these two situations, the Minister said that the G.O.s were not issued till date.

He said that if the GOs were not issued on the date of DPC approval, seniority fixation of the officials may be affected. “Further, the Chief Minister has issued instructions to resolve all grievances of employees related to promotions and upgrading of posts in all departments,” Mr Srinivas reportedly wrote in the letter.