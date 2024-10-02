Minister releases short film on environment protection

Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy released a short film about protecting environment made by 15-year-old Spoorthi Thea Vedula, a 12th class student of Chirec International School, titled ‘Tomorrow will not take care of itself, on the occasion of ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ at the State office in the presence of film maker Kona Venkat on Wednesday evening.

The film highlights the far-reaching impact of human actions on the environment and the film-maker said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission from the inception. Mr. Kishan Reddy appreciated the commitment of the youngster for environment conservation and called for more such films which can convey the message in a simple manner to people.

The Minister pointed out that global warming is the biggest challenge for the entire mankind and every person has a role to play in tackling it through conservation measures. It was in fitness of things that the film was unveiled on Gandhi Jayanti Day as the Mahatma stressed on environment protection and cleanliness. Mr. Modi too launched the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ on the day a decade ago which had a far reaching impact, but much more needs to be done, he said, according to a press release.