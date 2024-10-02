GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister releases short film on environment protection

Published - October 02, 2024 09:17 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Coal & Mines G. Kishan Reddy released a short film about protecting environment made by 15-year-old Spoorthi Thea Vedula, a 12th class student of Chirec International School, titled ‘Tomorrow will not take care of itself, on the occasion of ‘Swachh Bharat Diwas’ at the State office in the presence of film maker Kona Venkat on Wednesday evening.

The film highlights the far-reaching impact of human actions on the environment and the film-maker said she was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission from the inception. Mr. Kishan Reddy appreciated the commitment of the youngster for environment conservation and called for more such films which can convey the message in a simple manner to people.

The Minister pointed out that global warming is the biggest challenge for the entire mankind and every person has a role to play in tackling it through conservation measures. It was in fitness of things that the film was unveiled on Gandhi Jayanti Day as the Mahatma stressed on environment protection and cleanliness. Mr. Modi too launched the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ on the day a decade ago which had a far reaching impact, but much more needs to be done, he said, according to a press release.

Published - October 02, 2024 09:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.