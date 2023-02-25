Minister promises pay revision to power staff

February 25, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Energy J. Jagadish Reddy on Saturday assured the functionaries of Telangana Electricity Employees Joint Action Committee (TEEJAC) that the issues of pay revision of the power utilities’ employees would be taken up with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and a decision would be announced soon.

A delegation of the TEEJAC leaders called on the Minister at the latter’s office where Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao and CMD of Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy were also present. They expressed happiness over the Minister’s response to the employees’ pay revision demand pending since April last year.

Chairman of JAC K. Prakash, convener N. Shivaji, vice-chairman Anjaiah, Nasar Sharif, M. Srinivas, Arogya Vani and several others submitted a memorandum on pay revision to the Minister on the occasion.