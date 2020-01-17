Minister promises 24x7 water supply in six months

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar announced on Friday that the TRS, after winning the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) elections, would take all measures to provide 24x7 drinking water supply in the next six months in the town.

“Initially, we will supply water daily for three months and stabilising the network with overhead tanks, pipelines and pressure valves. Later, we will provide 24x7 water supply to all households in the town,” he said.

Talking to the media here on Friday, the Minister clarified that they would definitely fix the water meters to avoid wastage and reduce the water bills of residents. For 24x7 water supply, eight new overhead tanks, a balancing reservoir and new pipelines have been laid.

Stating that the IT tower would be inaugurated in February this year, he said that they were taking all measures for starting IT incubators in and around Karimnagar town to provide more employment. He also promised to start the Manair River Front (MRF) works from March 15 on the lines of Universal Studios and encourage tourism.

Thanking people for electing two corporators unanimously in Karimnagar town, he appealed to voters to elect TRS candidates only for developmental works to continue. “I will be responsible if the TRS corporators fail to discharge their duties efficiently sans corruption,” he pointed out.

Ridiculing the BJP leaders’ allegations that TRS had colluded with MIM, he asked how could the MIM secure the Mayor post by contesting from eight divisions. He pooh-poohed the Congress and BJP parties for fielding candidates only from 42 and 46 divisions respectively in the town against a total of 60 divisions.

Reacting to a query about who would be their Mayor candidate, he said that the party high command would decide that after the elections.

He also clarified that there was no rebel threat to the TRS. Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MLC Naradasu Laxman Rao, legislator Rasamayi Balakishan, SUDA chairman G.V. Ramakrishna Rao, former legislator K. Satyanarayana Goud and others were also present.