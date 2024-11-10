 />
Minister Ponnam Prabhakar urges caste associations to support ongoing comprehensive survey in Telangana

Published - November 10, 2024 11:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Ponnam Prabhakar

Ponnam Prabhakar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Transport and Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has called on caste associations to support the ongoing comprehensive socio-economic, educational, political, and caste survey, emphasising that accurate data would help address issues faced by people of various caste and economic backgrounds. He visited Husnabad town of Siddipet district to assess the survey’s progress, where he engaged with enumerators and reviewed the methodology on Sunday.

Seeking to address concerns surrounding the survey, the Minister assured that all collected data would remain confidential even as he encouraged people not to have reservations about sharing information. He explained that the survey data would help evaluate the demographic strength of different communities, enabling the State government to formulate more effective policies for the welfare and development of specific groups.

“Government employees are conducting this survey under official mandate as per Government Order No. 10. It is essential that every resident cooperates with enumerators and provides accurate details,” the Minister stated, adding that the initiative is a collaborative effort to strengthen Telangana’s social fabric.

He also appealed to public representatives, political party members, and officials to ensure that the people participated in this “historic” survey. He noted that Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has also registered his details. According to the Minister, over 85,000 personnel, with one enumerator assigned per 150 houses, are involved in this extensive exercise, with officials conducting district-level and mandal-level reviews to ensure comprehensive data collection.

Highlighting collective responsibility towards Telangana’s future, the Minister urged citizens to participate actively, stating, “Your involvement in providing accurate data will contribute to long-term development of Telangana.”

