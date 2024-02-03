Minister Ponnam makes surprise visit to Toopran residential school

February 03, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, accompanied by Manakondur MLA Kavvampally Satyanarayana, conducted a surprise inspection at Toopran Residential School in Medak district on Friday.

During the visit, he interacted with the students and enquired about the problems that they face on a day to day basis. The students, numbering 640 in total, highlighted several issues, including untidy school premises, shared accommodation of hostel and classrooms, and entry of stray dogs into the campus due to the lack of a compound wall.

The Minister handed over ₹50,000 for repairs of the school’s water plant. Additionally, he instructed Municipal Commissioner Khaja Moinuddin to expedite the construction of a compound wall besides a water storage tank for the school.

Stressing the need for additional classrooms, Mr.Prabhakar, along with Secretary Burra Venkatesham, discussed the issues with TS Residential Schools Commissioner Ramana Babu and Medak Collector Rajarshi Shah over phone and directed them to take urgent steps in this direction.

In response to the students studying under tree shade, he asked the school principal to commence construction of additional classrooms without delay. Further, the RDO concerned was tasked with arranging beds for students in the school dormitory.

After inspecting the school’s meal facilities, Mr.Prabhakar had lunch with the students. He has urged philanthropists, and others to come forward and contribute towards enhancing the school’s accommodation facilities.