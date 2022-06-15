Minister participates in Palle Pragathi

(Photo available)

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao has participated in Palle Pragathi programme at Chitur village in Lingala Ghanapuram village in Warangal district on Wednesday.

While proceeding to Katrapally village in Rayaparthi mandal, the Minister came across some workers planting saplings on the roadside at Chitur village. Soon, the Minister got down from the vehicle, dug pits along with the workers and enquired them about the wages they are getting while working under NREGS.

Later, the Minister participated in Palle Pragathi programme at Katrapally village. A bike rally was held on this occasion. The Minister inaugurated sports stadium, laid foundation stone for internal roads, drains and development of school with ₹ 83 lakh.