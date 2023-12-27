GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister orders inquiry into alleged illegal mining in Kamareddy district

The Minister conducted a review meeting on the ‘Praja Palana’ programme at the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) in Nizamabad on Tuesday.

December 27, 2023 03:56 am | Updated 03:57 am IST - NIZAMABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Excise and Prohibition, Tourism and Culture Jupally Krishna Rao has directed the officials of the Revenue and the Mining departments to inquire into the alleged unabated illegal mining and stone blasting at Manthani Devunipalli in Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy district.

Earlier in the day, some aggrieved villagers of Manthani Devunipalli met the Minister while he was on his way to Nizamabad en route Kamareddy and complained about the illegal mining and stone blasting close to their village. They sought the intervention of the minister to stop the illegal mining activity citing the extensive damage to their houses and borewells in the impact of stone blasting.

During the review meeting with the officials, he expressed his ire over the menace of illegal mining. He instructed the officials concerned to immediately inquire into the whole episode and submit a detailed report within a week.

The Minister also asked the officials to probe the allegations of illegal mining at Makloor in Armoor constituency.

