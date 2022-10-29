Minister opens ‘Gajam Govardhana Telia Rumal Art Gallery’

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 00:23 IST

HYDERABAD:

Handlooms and Textiles Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated Gajam Govardhana Telia Rumal Art Gallery in Hyderabad on Friday.

Padma Shri Gajam Govardhana established the gallery in a 1000 square feet hall. Handloom clothes, some of them decades old, books on the profession from various parts of the world, documents, and other materials collected by him were displayed there.

Mr. Rama Rao said the State government would establish a museum if Mr Govardhana and others lend support. He appealed to the new generation to make a fashion statement by wearing handlooms clothes during festivals and other occasions to stand by the weavers.

Mr. Rama Rao said that to protect and encourage handloom weavers, several measures were taken by the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Some of the schemes being Chenetha Mithra, Nethanna Ku Cheyutha, Nethanna Ku Bima.

