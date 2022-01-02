Minister offers her ornaments for Yadadri temple works

Satyavati Rathod promises more contributions

Donations continued pouring for the gold plating works of the gopuram of the redeveloped Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in the new year.

The temple which was witnessing huge rush of devotees in a bid for the auspicious start on Sunday, also saw several corporates and government leaders.

Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavati Rathod along with family members participated in special prayers. She took a tour of the completed temple and admired the construction and its expedited plans. Ms. Rathod removed her gold ornaments - bangles and neck chain – in the temple hall and offered them for the proposed gold plating works of the gopuram.

She handed over the approximately 12 tolas of gold to executive officer N. Geetha. She said her offering was only a start-of-the-year donation and more contributions on behalf of her constituency and the family would happen soon.

Generous donations for procuring gold were made by chairman of Hetero Drugs Limited Bandi Parthasaradhi Reddy and chairman of Telangana Publications Private Limited Divakonda Damodar Rao. Including his family contribution of ₹50 lakh, Mr. Reddy handed over a total ₹2 crore worth cheques to Ms. Geetha.

Mr. Rao gave his cheques worth ₹50 lakh.