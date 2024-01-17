ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of State for Defence visits Ordnance Factory Medak

January 17, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt taking a ride on BMP Sarath at OFMK Yedduamailaram Unit in Sangareddy district.

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt visited the Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a key production unit under Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL).

Mr. Bhatt was accompanied by Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD/AVNL, K. Sudhakar, CGM/OFMK, and other senior officers, and was given an overview of the unit’s manufacturing capabilities within the Infantry Combat Vehicles sector. Mr. Bhatt also participated in a tree plantation ceremony on the factory premises after which he took a ride on the BMP (Sarath) to better understand the functioning of the Infantry Combat Vehicle.

During the visit, a presentation was delivered to the dignitary, showcasing the extensive competence, capabilities and capacity of AVNL, with a particular focus on OFMK’s contributions to manufacturing, testing, research and development, indigenisation, and export.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US