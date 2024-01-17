Minister of State for Defence visits Ordnance Factory Medak

January 17, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - MEDAK

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt visited the Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a key production unit under Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL).

Mr. Bhatt was accompanied by Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD/AVNL, K. Sudhakar, CGM/OFMK, and other senior officers, and was given an overview of the unit’s manufacturing capabilities within the Infantry Combat Vehicles sector. Mr. Bhatt also participated in a tree plantation ceremony on the factory premises after which he took a ride on the BMP (Sarath) to better understand the functioning of the Infantry Combat Vehicle.

During the visit, a presentation was delivered to the dignitary, showcasing the extensive competence, capabilities and capacity of AVNL, with a particular focus on OFMK’s contributions to manufacturing, testing, research and development, indigenisation, and export.

