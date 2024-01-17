GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister of State for Defence visits Ordnance Factory Medak

January 17, 2024 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt taking a ride on BMP Sarath at OFMK Yedduamailaram Unit in Sangareddy district.

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt taking a ride on BMP Sarath at OFMK Yedduamailaram Unit in Sangareddy district.

Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt visited the Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK), a key production unit under Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL).

Mr. Bhatt was accompanied by Sanjay Dwivedi, CMD/AVNL, K. Sudhakar, CGM/OFMK, and other senior officers, and was given an overview of the unit’s manufacturing capabilities within the Infantry Combat Vehicles sector. Mr. Bhatt also participated in a tree plantation ceremony on the factory premises after which he took a ride on the BMP (Sarath) to better understand the functioning of the Infantry Combat Vehicle.

During the visit, a presentation was delivered to the dignitary, showcasing the extensive competence, capabilities and capacity of AVNL, with a particular focus on OFMK’s contributions to manufacturing, testing, research and development, indigenisation, and export.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.