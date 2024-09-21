Minister of Health orders vigilance and inspection of private hospitals in Telangana

Telangana Minister for Health C. Damodar Raja Narasimha has directed officials to maintain vigilance and conduct regular inspections of private hospitals with regards to compliance of Clinical Establishment Act through government-appointed task force committees. He urged the officials to submit monthly reports with details of the inspections.

Under the Clinical Establishment Act of 2010, private hospitals are required to publicly display the rates for rooms and procedures. Failure to comply may result in the cancellation of their licenses. During a meeting at the Secretariat in Hyderabad on Saturday (September 21), the Minister underscored the need for improving medical services in government hospitals across the State and instructed officials to ensure a continuous supply of necessary medicines.

He also stressed the significance of focusing on maternal health in tribal areas, advising the maintenance of estimated delivery date (EDD) calendars at all government hospitals. The Minister recommended that expectant mothers be transferred to the nearest government hospital a week before their EDD and be provided with waiting rooms.

Additionally, the Minister instructed food safety officials to inspect canteens in both government and private hospitals. He urged department heads to visit district hospitals at least twice a month to assess key areas such as human resources, attendance, equipment, medicine availability and sanitation.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Christina Z. Chongthu, Director of Medical Education N. Vani, Commissioner of Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Ajaya Kumar, and other senior health officials.