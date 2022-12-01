Minister motivates youth to inculcate entrepreneurial mindset

December 01, 2022 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy spent Tuesday night at Talpunur village in Revalli mandal of Wanaparthy district and interacted with villagers as part of the ‘Palle Nidra’ (village sleep-over) initiative. There, he advised the youth to “think differently” and “innovate employment opportunities”.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the visit, the Minister came to know about a local named Rukmakar Reddy, who spent about three and a half decades in the USA and returned to his native place to take up goat rearing using modern methods.

“This is something innovative and we can take up such schemes under Dalit Bandhu. Villages can become self reliant with the improvement in employment opportunities. Palle Nidra is aimed at knowing problems in villages and addressing them on priority basis,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy.

The Minister directed the officials to take up three road laying works when farmers informed him that they have been facing problems to reach their farms.

ADVERTISEMENT