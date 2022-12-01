  1. EPaper
Minister motivates youth to inculcate entrepreneurial mindset

Interacts with residents of Wanaparthy’s Talpunur village as part of ‘Palle Nidra’ initiative

December 01, 2022 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy during his visit to Talpunur village in Revalli mandal of Wanaparthy district.

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy during his visit to Talpunur village in Revalli mandal of Wanaparthy district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy spent Tuesday night at Talpunur village in Revalli mandal of Wanaparthy district and interacted with villagers as part of the ‘Palle Nidra’ (village sleep-over) initiative. There, he advised the youth to “think differently” and “innovate employment opportunities”.

During the visit, the Minister came to know about a local named Rukmakar Reddy, who spent about three and a half decades in the USA and returned to his native place to take up goat rearing using modern methods.

“This is something innovative and we can take up such schemes under Dalit Bandhu. Villages can become self reliant with the improvement in employment opportunities. Palle Nidra is aimed at knowing problems in villages and addressing them on priority basis,” said Mr. Niranjan Reddy.

The Minister directed the officials to take up three road laying works when farmers informed him that they have been facing problems to reach their farms.

