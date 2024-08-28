GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister moots launching Nitya Annadanam in Vemulawada temple on the lines of TTD’s Nitya Annadanam scheme

Published - August 28, 2024 07:44 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday mooted starting ‘Nitya Annadanam’ programme in the historic Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Telangana’s famous temple town of Vemulawada from ‘Karthika masam’ with the support of donors.

A plan is on the anvil to launch ‘Nitya Annadanam’ programme in Vemulawada temple, popularly known as ‘Dakshin Kashi’, on the lines of the TTD Nitya Annadanam scheme at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateshwara in Tirumala of Andhra Pradesh, he said.

The Minister offered special prayers at the famous temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Wednesday. Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Adi Srinivas accompanied him.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said that efforts will be made to construct Nitya Annadana Bhavan in Vemulawada akin to the Vengamamba Annaprasadam complex in Tirumala. “I request the donors to extend their support to this endeavour,” he added, calling upon devotees to extend suggestions to improve amenities at the temple.

“Thanks to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s initiative, concrete measures have been initiated to upgrade the temple’s Goshala at Thippapur,” he said, adding that around 1,500 Kodelu (bulls) were distributed to poor farmers for rearing them with devotion and using them for agricultural purposes only in the last couple of weeks.

“Our government is committed to develop Vemulawada temple by following the suggestions of Vedic pundits and the seers of Sringeri peetham,” the minister asserted.

Later, the minister inaugurated the PACS godown and new building of the Vemulawada branch of the Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank Limited (KDCCB) in the town.

