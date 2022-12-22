Minister lays foundation stone for 1K-bed hospital in M’nagar

December 22, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Health and Finance T. Harish Rao laid the foundation stone for the construction of 1,000-bed multi-super speciality hospital at Mahabubnagar on Thursday on the Old Collectorate complex site.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said not only reverse migration was taking place in the combined Mahabubnagar district once known for migration of people to other parts of the country for livelihood opportunities but labourers from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and a few other States were migrating there for wage work in farm fields and rice mills.

Stating that Mahabubnagar was the only district in the country to have three medical colleges, Mr. Harish Rao said after formation of Telangana the first government medical college was sanctioned to Mahabubnagar. He also announced sanction of ₹50 crore for the construction of nursing college there and also announced commencement of six paramedical courses from the current academic year itself.

Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud, Mahabubnagar MP M. Srinivas Reddy, legislators Dr. C. Laxma Reddy, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Swarna Sudhakar Reddy and several others participated.