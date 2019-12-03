Minister lauds initiative to promote reading among children

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar commended the district administration’s initiative of distributing around 50,000 books worth ₹ 40 lakh to as many as 231 State-run schools in the district in association with the Hyderabad Book Fair Society so far, for promoting reading habit among schoolchildren.

He was addressing a gathering of students and teachers after inaugurating a book fair at the Zilla Parishad High School in Raghunadhapalem near here on Tuesday. He appreciated Collector R V Karnan’s initiative to nurture students’ interest in book reading, organise book fairs, equip the State-run schools with a rich collection of books and enable the schoolchildren enrich their knowledge base.

Mr. Karnan, Zilla Parishad chairperson L Kamala Raju, Hyderabad Book Fair Society president Juluri Gowrishankar and others spoke.

As many as 217 books on diverse topics of students’ interest supplied by the Hyderabad Book Fair Society on subsidy were handed over to the staff of the ZP high school on the occasion.