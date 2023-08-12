Minister KTR accuses former CM Kiran Kumar Reddy of failing their alma mater Nizam College

August 12, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Municipal Minister K. T. Rama Rao criticised the former Chief Minister of the combined Andhra Pradesh N. Kiran Kumar Reddy for neglecting the historic Nizam College despite being an alumnus and said the college’s legacy would be preserved by providing new buildings.

Mr. Rama Rao, who is also an alumnus of the college, was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the classroom complex and boys hostel at Nizam College on August 12. The Minister reminisced about his college days during 1993 and 1996 and said he felt proud of being associated with such a reputed institution and recalled how former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy failed to extend funds for development of the college.

Kiran Kumar Reddy did not provide any funds for the college development despite serving as the Chief Minister but after the formation of Telangana, the BRS government was extending all assistance. He said in addition to funds released from the Education Department, an additional ₹40.65 crore from the HMDA was being spent on college development. He said ₹144 crore was being spent for the Osmania University campus.

Mr. KTR asked the college to take up the construction activity without disturbing the college ground. The government would consider giving permission for construction of Ground plus 10 floors so that the ground can be saved.

The Minister also considered the request of the Osmania University Vice-Chancellor, D. Ravinder and sanctioned Adikmet Link Road at an estimated cost of ₹18 crore. Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC Surabhi Vani were among those present.