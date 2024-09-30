Minister Konda Surekha accuses BRS leaders of instigating smear campaign on social media

Forests and Environment Minister Konda Surekha has expressed outrage over a reported social media trolling campaign against her, accusing Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders of orchestrating the negative posts. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, she became emotional while discussing the online abuse she faced following an incident involving BJP leader and Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a recent public event, Mr. Raghunandan Rao placed a garland of handwoven cotton around Ms. Surekha’s neck, which triggered a series of derogatory posts on social media. Ms. Surekha criticised BRS supporters for allegedly using the incident to demean her, stressing that their commentary had blatantly disregarded her gender. “These BRS leaders are worse than animals, trolling women without any decency. Would they have reacted the same way if it were Kavitha, when she was in jail?,” she asked, referring to BRS MLC K. Kavitha.

Ms. Surekha also took aim at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, accusing him of being indifferent to women’s issues and warned that such behaviour would no longer be tolerated. “KTR, you have a sister too, don’t you? Would you have accepted such trolling when she was in jail?” she questioned.

The minister revealed that a formal complaint had been filed with the cybercrime authorities regarding the offensive posts and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible. She also demanded an apology from BRS senior leader and Siddipet MLA Harish Rao, as the accused individual had been using Harish Rao’s photo as a display picture on social media platforms.

Ms. Surekha further flayed the BRS leadership for its conduct since losing power in the State, accusing them of using money to fuel smear campaigns against women leaders. She specifically highlighted the previous K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, claiming that women were marginalized within the party and attributed her exclusion from a ministerial post to gender bias.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.