Minister Komatireddy to meet Nitin Gadkari with a plea to upgrade 15 State highways into NH

December 30, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Roads and Building Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday said that he would visit Delhi in the first week of January to meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari with a plea to notify 15 State highways as National Highways.

During a review meeting with officials on Saturday, Mr. Venkat Reddy said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had already briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same issue. He also informed that the Resident Commissioners of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh would sign a Memorandum of Understanding on the land earmarked for each State after the bifurcation of the State.

Construction of a new Telangana Bhavan was high on the priority of the government, he said adding that all necessary permissions would be obtained shortly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said the Congress government was committed to provide pothole-free roads across the State. He also sought to know the status of the under construction railway over bridges and road under bridges in the State. He said the under construction flyover in Basantnagar in Peddapalli district would be completed shortly and inaugurated within few weeks.

He reviewed the proposed outer ring road proposal for Nalgonda town and made it clear that the plan to should not inconvenience the people.

Mr. Venkat Reddy reviewed the progress of the four Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals building construction in the four corners of the State Capital. He also enquired about the progress of works of the Warangal super speciality hospital.

He suggested appointment of a Chief Engineer as Special officer to oversee the major ongoing works. He asked the officials the scope for construction of new buildings for the Hyderabad and Nalgonda collectorates.

He also hinted that soon he would lead and all-party delegation to inspect the dilapidated Osmania General Hospital. Based on the report from officials a decision would be taken on what needs to be done for the hospital.

The meeting was attended by R&B Special Secretary B. Vijayendra, ENCs – Ravindar Rao and Ganapathi Reddy and others.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.