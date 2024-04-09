Minister Komatireddy promises state-of-the-art building for Press Club in Hyderabad

April 09, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

Minister of Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Monday promised to construct a state-of-the-art facility for the Press Club in Hyderabad to ensure that journalists have access to top-notch amenities.

Mr. Venkat Reddy, who participated in an Iftar dinner hosted by the Somajiguda Press Club here, alleged that the previous government neglected journalists. He assured that journalists would get a new facility, emphasising that the foundation stone for the project would be laid before the end of the year. He mentioned that the government could even spend ₹20 crore on the construction of the building.

Additionally, the Minister announced a contribution of ₹5 lakh from the foundation named after his son Prateek Reddy to support the ongoing construction efforts aimed at enhancing women’s comfort at the Press Club. Later, he inspected the Press Club premises along with Press Club committee president Vengugopala Naidu and general secretary R. Ravikanth Reddy.

He expressed confidence that under the Congress government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the long-awaited modern facility would be realised, adding that the new facility would be a G+4 building. Congress Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate Danam Nagender; the party’s spokesperson Nizamuddin; Press Club former president Vijay Kumar Reddy; vice-presidents Srikanth Rao and C. Vanaja; joint secretary Chilukuri Hari Prasad; treasurer Rajesh; and executive committee members Srinivas, Vasanth Kumar and B. Goparaju participated in the event.

