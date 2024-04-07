Minister Komatireddy campaigns for Chamala Kiran setting aside his ‘disappointment’

April 07, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Hyderabad

Extending his support to Bhongir MP candidate Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkata Reddy campaigned for the party candidate in Tungaturhty Mandal on Sunday, and said Bhongir seat would be bagged with a huge majority.

Mr. Venkata Reddy was the sitting member of Bhongir in Lok Sabha before he resigned and joined Mr. Revanth Reddy’s cabinet after the Congress won the Assembly elections. As the strongman of the Bhongir and Nalgonda districts, it was expected that Mr. Venkata Reddy would seek the ticket to one of his family members.

With the party picking up former All India Youth Congress vice president Chamala Kiran Reddy there was a dilemma about Mr. Venkata Reddy’s whole-hearted support. However, shattering all those doubts Mr. Venkata Reddy campaigned for Mr. Kiran Reddy.

Driving the Royal Enfield with Mr. Kiran Reddy as the pillion rider, the Minister visited the Thungaturthi constituency. He participated in the installation of the Mutyalamma Talli idol in Adivivemula village. Tungaturthi MLA Mandula Samuel and Suryapet district congress president Cheviti Venkanna Yadav were present.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Venkata Reddy said the Congress candidate secured more than 50,000 majority in Tungaturthy in the Assembly elections and this would only increase in the Parliament elections. He said Mr. Kiran Reddy has a long association with the party as a NSUI activist and later in the Youth Congress.

He said the Congress party would work for the people and not ‘loot’ as the BRS leaders did in the last 10 years. He predicted that Congress would win with a majority of 5 lakhs in Bhongir constituency.

