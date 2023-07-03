Telangana Health Minister holds meeting with officials on new Osmania General Hospital building

July 03, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 05:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A crucial meeting was presided over by Health Minister Harish Rao and the administration of Osmania General Hospital on Sunday, focusing on exploring government actions.

As rally calls were being made by the Osmania Medical College Alumni Association and the Junior Doctors Association for a demonstration on Monday, a state of confusion arose on Sunday when the Health Minister called for a meeting with health officials and the hospital administration. to address the urgent requirement for a new hospital building.

A senior official, speaking to The Hindu, revealed that during the meeting, discussions centered around providing updates on the ongoing court case. The officials engaged with the Minister to strategise filing an affidavit that would facilitate the establishment of a new building. The officials also disclosed that another meeting is scheduled to take place on Monday.

Meanwhile, the doctor associations had planned to organise a rally from Osmania General Hospital to Osmania Medical College, urging the construction of a new hospital building. At present, no decision has been made regarding the rally, as confirmed by a junior doctor.