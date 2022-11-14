Minister hits out at BJP, Governor

November 14, 2022 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy alleged that the Governor was speaking and acting like a BJP leader and Raj Bhavan had become the second office of BJP after the one in Nampally.

Speaking at an orientation programme for the newly-recruited Assistant Engineers and Sub-Engineers in Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) here on Monday, he said the number one and two of BJP were unsettled badly with the party’s defeat in the Munugode byelection and they were trying to create hurdles on Telangana’s path of development.

In spite of repeated attempts being made by the Centre to scuttle uninterrupted power supply in Telangana, the TRS Government was able to supply 24×7 power to all categories of consumers and it would continue to do so, irrespective of the demand even during the peak of rabi/yasangi season, Mr. Reddy said. On the other hand, industries were giving power holidays in Gujarat, which was being projected as top State.

The Minister stated that 250 engineers were given appointment letters on Monday in Southern discom and 22,774 artisans were provided job security by providing them regular pay. Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao, and CMD of Southern Discom G. Raghuma Reddy spoke at the programme.