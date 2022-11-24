Minister for transparent and speedy distribution of 2BHK houses

November 24, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Prashanth Reddy conducts VC with district collectors on status of 2BHK houses 

Special Correspondent

Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to ensure distribution of double bedroom houses constructed for poor in a transparent and speedy manner. He directed the officials concerned to complete selection of beneficiaries before January 15, 2023.

All the eligible beneficiaries should receive their due and there should be no lapses in this regard, the Minister said. The Minister was speaking at a video conference with district collectors on the status of construction of 2BHK houses, selection of beneficiaries and other aspects on Thursday.

He said 2BHK scheme, a brainchild of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, was one-of-its-kind scheme in the country being implemented only in the State of Telangana. This was one of the flagship schemes of the TRS Government aimed at providing houses to eligible beneficiaries with 100 per cent subsidy.

He wanted the officials concerned to expedite construction of the 2BHK houses so that they could be distributed among people soon. The focus should be on completion of construction of the units where a majority of work had been completed.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Housing department special chief secretary Sunil Sharma and other senior officials of the department were present.

