Minister for developing model markets in every district

The Minister asked them to take steps for proper management of godowns with the market yards and utilise the unused space for commercial needs to improve the market committees’ income.

Published - November 02, 2024 05:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao has instructed the authorities of the Marketing Department to prepare proposals for developing a model market in every district on experimental basis, keeping in mind the present day needs.

At a review meeting with the officials of the department held here on Friday, he asked them to take steps for proper management of godowns with the market yards and utilise the unused space for commercial needs to improve the market committees’ income.

In the wake of untimely rains, he told the officials of marketing and agriculture departments to take measures to safeguard paddy, cotton and other crops, brought to market yards or procurement centres from getting soaked and damaged.

On the alleged irregularities that had taken place in the DCCBs and DCMSs in the past, he wanted the authorities concerned to complete the departmental inquiry at the earliest and take disciplinary action against those responsible and recover funds. Director of Agricultural Marketing P. Uday Kumar, Additional Registrar of Cooperatives G. Srinivas Rao and others attended the meeting.

