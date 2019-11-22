Minister for common cattle sheds in villages

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the officials to construct common cattle sheds in the villages stating that it would keep the villages clean and neat.
Participating in a review meeting held here on Friday along with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy, the Minister said that such sheds had been built at Ibrahimpur, Irkod and Narmetta villages and they were running successfully. He directed the officials to ensure that cattle sheds were built in all villages without delay.
Further, he asked officials to focus on developing food processing industries at the village-level. He suggested that units producing chicken and mutton pickles and chutneys could be developed at Irkod, pulses at Mittapaly and Ginger paste at Chinnagundavelli. He asked the officials to create their own brand.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.