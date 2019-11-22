Telangana

Minister for common cattle sheds in villages

Minister T. Harish Rao at a review meeting with officials in Siddipet district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

Will help keep villages clean and neat, says Harish Rao

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao called upon the officials to construct common cattle sheds in the villages stating that it would keep the villages clean and neat.

Participating in a review meeting held here on Friday along with Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy, the Minister said that such sheds had been built at Ibrahimpur, Irkod and Narmetta villages and they were running successfully. He directed the officials to ensure that cattle sheds were built in all villages without delay.

Further, he asked officials to focus on developing food processing industries at the village-level. He suggested that units producing chicken and mutton pickles and chutneys could be developed at Irkod, pulses at Mittapaly and Ginger paste at Chinnagundavelli. He asked the officials to create their own brand.

