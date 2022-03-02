Minister flags off vehicles for waste collection

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao said solid waste collection and treatment are being improved and modernised like never before in the city, through introduction of concealed containers.

Mr.Rama Rao launched various kinds of modernised vehicles for waste collection and transportation, at Necklace Road on Wednesday. Refuse container vehicles, hook mounted vehicles and cylindrical static containers, 20 each, were flagged off by the Minister.

Telangana government is emulating developed countries in waste collection and disposal, he said, speaking about the modernisation of the garbage transfer stations. Of the total 17 existing stations, modernisation of 11 has been completed, while four more are in progress. Officials have been instructed to take up modernisation of the remaining two also, Mr.Rama Rao said.

In place of the 2,500 Metric Tonnes in 2013-14, the city is now generating a total 6,500 MT of garbage per day, which is being collected by 4,500 Swachh Auto Drivers from various localities. In the coming one month’s time, 400 more SATs will be brought into service, Mr.Rama Rao said.

Floating trash collectors have been deployed to clean the lake water of water hyacinth weed and other waste. Besides, STPs are being set up across the city with an expenditure of ₹3866 crore.

The minister also spoke about the waste to energy plants, capping of the legacy dump at Jawaharnagar and also the leachate treatment plant as steps towrards upgrading of the solid waste management system.

Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinamatography Talasani Srinivas Yadav too participated in the launch event.