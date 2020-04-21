Minister expresses his ire against rice millers

Minister for Health Eatala Rajender expressed his ire against rice millers for harassing farmers by deducting grain weight on the pretext of chaff and moisture content at various paddy procurement centres in the district.

Following reports about rice millers deducting grain weight and humiliating farmers at procurement centres in Thanugula village in Jammikunta mandal on Tuesday, the Minister rushed there and enquired about the farmers’ problems.

When the farmers told the Minister that rice millers were reducing 4 kg of grain weight per bag in the name of chaff and moisture content, the Minister instructed the Civil Supplies Commissioner to take action against the rice mill by not allocating paddy.

Warning that the government would take stern action against errant rice millers for harassing the farming community, the Minister said: “We are relying on the farming community for our survival. The farmers are not relying on us.”

He said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government was for the welfare of farmers and would not tolerate the humiliation of the farmers.